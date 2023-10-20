Don’t forget, folks, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Biggar this weekend with the return of the town’s annual Little Festival.

The event kicked off yesterday (Thursday) and runs until October 29, with a packed programme for all the family to enjoy.

This year’s main festival headliners are multi-award winning television comedian Mark Watson, who is performing at Biggar Municipal Hall on Friday, October 20, and Scotland’s own Hue and Cry, performing their timeless classic pop on Saturday, October 21.

Biggar Day Out will also return on Sunday, October 22, with dancers and tai chi performers from the Edinburgh Chinese Community School and Chinese Lion Dancers performing indoors and outdoors in the High Street from noon to 3pm, along with Biggar Pipe Band.

Comedian Mark Watson is performing at Biggar Municipal Hall tonight (Friday).

There will also be the ever popular crafts and food fair, an indoor children’s zone, the Biggar Little Unicorn Story Trail, an open mic at the Corn Exchange and special offers in High Street shops, cafes and restaurants.

Other children’s events at Biggar Little Festival include activities at the Puppet Theatre, Hansel and Gretel visit Biggar with the Act About Children’s Theatre Company and Halloween Scream Sunday at Wiston Lodge.

The Young Artists Competition sponsored by The Biggar Gallery saw over 300 entries seeking; the winning entry from Anya of Tinto Primary School is on the cover of the festival programme.

There are also over 70 artists and makers participating in the Biggar Little Festival Art Trail, from Crossford and Lanark to Coulter and Roberton.

Scotland's own Hue and Cry will be performing in Biggar as headliners on Saturday, October 21.

A very full programme of music throughout the 10 days includes comedy virtuoso pianists Worbey and Farrell, the Stonehouse Male Voice Choir, Scottish Opera’s Emerging Artists, Biggar’s own Dukes of Uke and the Newtongrange Silver Band.

Jazz lovers are in for a treat with New York based Italian pianist Rossano Sportiello appearing, while at Carstairs Parish Church pre-eminent German guitarist Philipp van Endert joins homegrown reeds virtuoso Rob Hall.

This year’s headline folk concert features Eabhal, one of the most talked about young bands in Scotland.