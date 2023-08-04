Lanark has a long association with car shows, with the first event being staged on August 9, 1913.

Organised by WH Cox, it was Scotland's first ever motor show. Only Ford cars could take part and there were a number of prizes, with the event attracting several thousand people to Lanark.

However, it was a one off event which was never repeated...until it was resurrected very successfully by Discover Lanark last year!

While it perhaps didn’t attract thousands, the event last May certainly proved popular enough for Discover Lanark to stage it again. This year, it will be held on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 3pm with Hunter’s Close being the main venue once again. However, some cars will also be on display in the High Street and Hyndford Place.

With the event proving such a success last year, it's returning in September. (Pics: 2022 show, Discover Lanark)

Some 40 cars are already booked in to take part, the oldest being a 1933 BSA Scout Series 4 and a 1936 Austin 7. Jaguars, Wolseleys, MGs, Morris Minors and Bentleys will also feature this year.

And there is still time for car owners to get their wheels on show.

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark BID manager, said: “We already have a good number of cars booked in but we’d be delighted to sign up more.

"With the event still some six weeks away, car owners still have time to show off their prized motors at the event and we’d be delighted to hear from them.

Enthusiasts were keen to speak to the owners last year about their wheels.

"The show features a range of cars from all eras – from the 1930s right up to the present day. The only requirement is that the car is memorable!”

As well as being able to view some classy chassis, there will be a range of free family activities to enjoy, as well as face painting for the wee ones.

Antonia added: “It was a huge success last year and we’re hoping it will prove just as popular this year.

"We had a lot of enthusiasts who were particularly interested in speaking to the owners and finding out more about their vehicles. The owners were more than happy to oblige.

"It’s a fun event for all ages and it’s completely free of charge too. We hope to see lots of people there on the day.”