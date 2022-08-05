It may still be summer, but you’ll soon be able to buy tickets to pick your own pumpkins.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While most of us are still enjoying some sunny weather and summer holidays, the family team behind one of Scotland’s pumpkin farms are already gearing up for autumn.

Arnprior was the first Scottish farm to open a pick your own pumpkin patch in 2015.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, the family-run farm has been inundated with welly-adorned pickers ready to choose their own Halloween treat.

Most Popular

What to expect: Open for the pumpkin harvest from October, visitors can also enjoy other activities such as a kale maze, quad pods, face painting and chainsaw carving.

There are also food, drink and craft stalls and the patch is dog-friendly, making this an ideal day out for all the family.

The farm also opened glamping pods a few years ago. These individually decorated and kitted out with a cooking appliances, plug sockets and offer access to the private pool and hot tubs.

Also look out for tickets to their date night on the patch, which will be Saturday 29 October this year.

Dates for pumpkin picking: 10-30 October over three session - 9am-5.30pm.

How much? Tickets are £6.50 per car and available on the Arnprior eventbrite site from 7pm on 5 August.