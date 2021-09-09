Big exhibitions and events coming to Tramway

Flo Brooks is showing off their work in Tramway 5 at the moment.
What is currently on at Tramway: With one month to go, it’s the last chance to see the vivid work of Flo Brooks fill Tramway 5 with layered installations encompassing painting, collage, publishing and social engagement as their exhibition continues until October 4.
Meanwhile in Tramway Main Gallery, artist Paul Purgas brings together architecture, textiles and sound to explore India’s first electronic music studio created in 1969 at the National Institute of Design (NID). The expansive installation ‘We Found Our Own Reality’ transforms the gallery into an evocative soundscape as the exhibition continues until October 10.
What is coming up: The upcoming events programme will see both artists take the exhibitions further.
On September 23, Flo Brooks will host an online collage workshop exploring queer notices from the past for those self identifying as LGBTQ+.
Artist and musician Paul Purgas will return to Tramway on September 30 for an artists’ talk and will mark the end of the exhibition with a special live performance of musical improvisation in the space alongside BBC Radio 6 DJ Nabihah Iqbal between 6 and 8pm on October 10.