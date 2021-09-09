Big exhibitions and events coming to Tramway

Glasgow arts venue Tramway has announced big exhibitions and events coming soon.

Flo Brooks is showing off their work in Tramway 5 at the moment.

What is currently on at Tramway: With one month to go, it’s the last chance to see the vivid work of Flo Brooks fill Tramway 5 with layered installations encompassing painting, collage, publishing and social engagement as their exhibition continues until October 4.

Meanwhile in Tramway Main Gallery, artist Paul Purgas brings together architecture, textiles and sound to explore India’s first electronic music studio created in 1969 at the National Institute of Design (NID). The expansive installation ‘We Found Our Own Reality’ transforms the gallery into an evocative soundscape as the exhibition continues until October 10.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is coming up: The upcoming events programme will see both artists take the exhibitions further.

On September 23, Flo Brooks will host an online collage workshop exploring queer notices from the past for those self identifying as LGBTQ+.