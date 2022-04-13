Book in for breakfast with Peter Rabbit

This Easter, Dobbies Sandyholm has partnered with The World of Peter Rabbit to celebrate the iconic bunny’s 120th birthday.

By Julie Currie
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:13 pm
Don't be late, book a date now for breakfast with Peter Rabbit at Sandyholm.

Tickets are now on sale for an exclusive Peter Rabbit Easter Breakfast between April 14 and 18.

But you’d better act fast – as tomorrow and Friday (April 15) are already sold out with tickets now limited for the other dates too!

Attendees will take part in a wide range of family-friendly gardening activities plus receive a Peter Rabbit gift to take home.

There will also be a great range of breakfast options for all ages and tastes to enjoy. Tickets costs £9.99 per child with adults from £6.99. To book your slot, visit www.dobbies.com/events.

Peter Rabbit