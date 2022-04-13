Book in for breakfast with Peter Rabbit

Don't be late, book a date now for breakfast with Peter Rabbit at Sandyholm.

Tickets are now on sale for an exclusive Peter Rabbit Easter Breakfast between April 14 and 18.

But you’d better act fast – as tomorrow and Friday (April 15) are already sold out with tickets now limited for the other dates too!

Attendees will take part in a wide range of family-friendly gardening activities plus receive a Peter Rabbit gift to take home.