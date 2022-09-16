Clydesdale Doors Open events this weekend

Organised by the Scottish Civic Trust and now in its 33 year, Doors Open Days is Scotland’s largest free heritage festival celebrating places and stories, new and old. The festival aims to ensure that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is accessible to everyone.

South Lanarkshire's Doors Open Days festival will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

Biggar and District Civic Society has been encouraging local venues take part. Venues opening their doors this year include Biggar Kirk, which dates from 1546 and boasts 13 stained glass windows – the earliest from 1870.

Biggar Kirk, which dates from 1546, boasts 13 stunning stained glass windows.

Biggar Gas Works Museum will provide a glimpse of how gas was made from coal before natural gas was piped in from the North Sea.

Slightly further afield, Leadhills Miners' Library, the world’s oldest library for working people, will be displaying its 2000 historic books and artefacts, as well as a wide range of local genealogy documents dating back to the 18th century.

Janet Moxley, Secretary of Biggar and District Civic Society, said: “Doors Open Days is a chance to showcase the places and stories that have shaped Biggar and Clydesdale.

“Exploring sites where we live gives us a sense of connection to those we live with and among. Pop along to the Doors Open venues this Saturday and Sunday to learn all about the fascinating history and culture on your doorstep.”

World’s oldest library for working people is taking part too.

Director of Scottish Civic Trust, Doors Open Days national coordinator, Dr Susan O’Connor, added: ‘Doors Open Days offer visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.

“This year, we hope visitors take the opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate stories that have shaped Scotland.”