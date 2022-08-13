Dinosaurs make way for dogs at New Lanark

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Lanark will be giving it big licks this weekend for dog owners.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is hosting a Dogs Day Out on August 13 and 14, which also marks the final weekend of Jurassic Lanark.

There’s still time to get on the trail of the dinosaurs who have been visiting throughout the summer holidays and features six prehistoric beasts to find around the beautiful Clyde Valley location. And now the fearsome creatures will be joined by some friendlier four legged friends.

The Dogs Day Out event invites pooches, their owners and dog lovers to the first event of its kind at the historic site, a restored 18th century cotton mill village, the brainchild of internationally renowned philanthropist and social pioneer Robert Owen.

Forget the cats, it's dogs versus dinos at the world heritage site!

There will be market stalls hosting a mix of dog friendly and regular retailers selling food and gifts, as well as a dog companion show demonstrating canine obedience. There will also be the chance to sample the award-winning New Lanark Ice Cream.

Clare Healy, New Lanark’s textile and retail trading manager, said: “New Lanark has always been a popular dog walking area and we aim to be as dog friendly as possible.

“The Dogs Day Out event is a celebration of our furry friends and a great opportunity for them to spend the day with their humans whilst sampling what the doggy retailers have to offer.

“It’s also, of course, a last chance to see the dinosaurs which have proved a popular attraction all summer.

“There are six dinosaurs to find in New Lanark and four in the town centre although we have more on display.

“Whether it’s dogs or dinosaurs, New Lanark has something for everybody to get their teeth into.”