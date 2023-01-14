Okay, there really are no prizes for guessing who will steal the most hearts in the upcoming Lanark Amateur Musical Society (LAMS).

One look at local pup Bailey, taking on their first starring role as Bruiser in Legally Blonde, will be all it takes for pawprints to be left on hearts.

It is therefore also pretty apt that the charity chosen this year to benefit from the production is Guide Dogs.

Bailey will take to the stage with leading lady Nicole Duthie, who takes on the principal role of Elle Woods with Bruiser as her loyal companion.

Nicole Duthie (Elle Woods) and Bailey (Bruiser) are ready to take centre stage in the production.

Announcing the charity partnership, LAMS president Melissa Reilly said: “We’re delighted to welcome Guide Dogs as our Charity Partner for Legally Blonde 2023.

"It’s a perfect fit as the production features two lovable dogs, Bruiser and Rufus!

"LAMS is an independent Scottish charity and we fund our annual production through a variety of fundraising events and activities, in addition to patronage, club membership, merchandise and ticket sales.

"During the pandemic, members came together virtually to participate in activities to support other local and national charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland and The Brain Tumour Charity.

The show is being sponsored by the Border Biscuits Community Fund.

"As we begin the final countdown to Legally Blonde in March, we’re really proud to be able to support another charity, Guide Dogs, in raising awareness of the important work it does.”

Guide Dogs Scotland’s Edinburgh, Forfar and Glasgow teams provide life-changing mobility services to adults, children and young people with sight loss.

Sandi Johnson, community fundraising manager, said “Six years ago, I felt unable to leave the house alone due to my sight loss. I have since become a Guide Dog owner, with my amazing dog Kane. He has enabled me to go out alone and be more independent. I then started volunteering for the charity."

Coming to Lanark Memorial Hall, Legally Blonde: The Musical is based on the popular movie.