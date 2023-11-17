The build up to Christmas in Lanark will see a dazzling series of seasonal events being staged in the town, kicking off this weekend.

The festivities launch with Lanark Christmas Market and Lights Switch On taking place this Saturday, November 18, between 10am and 5.30pm, organised by South Lanarkshire Council.

With scores of market stalls in High Street, it promises to be a bustling day full of good cheer – ideal for getting unique Christmas gifts.

The build up to the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights starts from 2pm on the stage, with music, games and entertainment. The most important visitor of all, Santa, will be on hand to push the plunger at 5pm.

St Nicholas and his elves will return to the town for Santa's Saturdays on December 2, 9 and 16 from 11am to 3pm.

The Illuminated Lanimer Parade and Late Night Shopping returns on Friday, November 24, between 5pm and 8pm with an illuminated costume parade, festive entertainment, late night opening in the town’s favourite shops and the launch of this year’s magical Winter Light Display with Santa in attendance.

Saturday, December 2, will also host the Made in Lanark Festive Market, turning the spotlight on over 25 local makers and producers. Open from 10am to 3pm, this provides another opportunity to buy gifts, locally made.

Thursday, December 7, will see a second night of Late Night Shopping. Visit your favourite shops, enjoy a warm welcome and pick up your Christmas goodies.

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark Business Improvement District manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our town centre. There is so much going on this year and the town will be full of festive good cheer.

“Christmas is a crucial time of year for our traders and this year the town’s shops and businesses need your support as much as ever. Our Christmas message to everyone is to shop in Lanark, support your local businesses and enjoy a fabulous run up to the festive season.”