Don't miss Little Fix at Lanark Memorial Hall

The UK’s official number one Little Mix tribute band is coming to Lanark Memorial Hall on Saturday.

By Julie Currie
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:47 pm
Little Fix will be taking to the Memo stage on Saturday afternoon.

After missing out on their annual sell out appearance at the Memo last year, Little Fix are back with a new three-piece line up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Since Little Mix formed in 2011, they have churned out chart hits including Wings, DNA, Change Your Life, Move, How Ya Doin'? and Black Magic.

It’s a tough act to follow but Little Fix can deliver and will be working their way through the biggest hits.

Tickets are s elling out fast for the show at 2pm. Priced £16 for adults, £14 for children or £55 for a family of four, they are available now from www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk or the box office on 01555 673199.

Little Mix