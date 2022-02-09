Don't miss Little Fix at Lanark Memorial Hall

After missing out on their annual sell out appearance at the Memo last year, Little Fix are back with a new three-piece line up.
Since Little Mix formed in 2011, they have churned out chart hits including Wings, DNA, Change Your Life, Move, How Ya Doin'? and Black Magic.
It’s a tough act to follow but Little Fix can deliver and will be working their way through the biggest hits.
Tickets are s elling out fast for the show at 2pm. Priced £16 for adults, £14 for children or £55 for a family of four, they are available now from www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk or the box office on 01555 673199.