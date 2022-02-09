Don't miss Little Fix at Lanark Memorial Hall

Little Fix will be taking to the Memo stage on Saturday afternoon.

After missing out on their annual sell out appearance at the Memo last year, Little Fix are back with a new three-piece line up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Little Mix formed in 2011, they have churned out chart hits including Wings, DNA, Change Your Life, Move, How Ya Doin'? and Black Magic.

It’s a tough act to follow but Little Fix can deliver and will be working their way through the biggest hits.