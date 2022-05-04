Don't miss Rock For Heroes at Lanark Memorial Hall

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Front man Phil Hawkins can't wait to bring Rock For Heroes to the Memo on May 20.

And Lanark Memorial Hall is one of three venues selected to stage this rockin’ night out for all of the family.

Front Man Phil Hawkins comes from a long line of service men and his idea was to follow in their footsteps. However, at the age of 15 he discovered girls and music and that knocked his plans on the head!

After performing and creating many shows for others, he came up with Rock For Heroes as a way to use what he does to give back to the forces.

To date the band have raised £100,000 for Help for Heroes - their ultimate goal is to top £2.5 million, not all of it in Lanark though!

It’s a long-term plan and they don’t expect to raise it all at Lanark but they hope Memorial Hall fans will dig deep.

Phil said: “I spent my life as a performer and producer, helping other people make a lot of money.

“I decided to start my own company to do my own shows – Rock for Heroes was the first because I wanted to do something to support Help For Heroes.

“My family were all military – I thought I’d become a para like my dad but I discovered women and music so that went out the window!

“This is a way of me supporting the military while doing what I love most.”

Rock for Heroes had been on the road for about a year and was rapidly growing a loyal following – when the pandemic hit.

Now, the Essex-based band are heading to Scotland to share their own brand of rock, mayhem and charity with audiences in Lanark, Fife and Dumfries.

Phil added: “We’re delighted to be back and can’t wait to bring the show north of the border for the first time.

“Anyone who’s been at one of our shows will tell you there’s a lot of rock but a lot of characters too – so we can guarantee laughter!”

And at the end of the show, the band mingles with the audience as they collect funds for Help For Heroes.

Playing everything from Bon Jovi to the Eagles, Rock for Heroes celebrates Rock n Roll Hall of Famers.