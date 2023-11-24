Don't miss the Lanimer Winter Illuminated Parade in Lanark
Ahead of the big event, though, the town’s festive market saw 70 stalls – featuring local producers and crafters as well as sellers from further afield – sell their Chrsitmas wares.
The market was opened by town crier Philip de la Maziere, with entertainment on the stage from 2pm from Lanark Panto Group, the Soundsational Choir, a brass band and children’s characters.
Santa and Mrs Claus also made an appearance, giving wee ones a photo opportunity, before St Nicholas turned on the tree and lights.
Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark BID manager, said: “We had a lot of feedback online that the Christmas tree is looking particularly fabulous this year and the Wellgate Light Ceiling has also added a festive touch to that part of town.
“All of the festive market traders did brisk business and it was lovely to see the town full of families, enjoying the occasion.”
This Friday will see the first of the town’s late night shopping events, from 5pm to 8pm, with special offers in a host of local stores, as well as mulled wine and mince pies being served.
The Lanimer Winter Illuminated Parade will also return on Friday, starting on Ladyacre Road at 6.30pm led by Coalburn Silver Band.
It will wend its way down Bannatyne Street and High Street to the Cross before returning back up the High Street, with walking participants breaking off at the North Vennel.
Lanimer committee member Vikki Craig said: “We have around 250 participants taking part this year including illuminated Lanimer lorries, the Lanimer Queen and her chief maids in a horse drawn carriage and Santa in his decorated carriage.”
Santa and his elves will be outside the Tolbooth too, giving kids the chance to have their picture taken for free. They will return on Saturdays, December 2, 9 and 16.
On Saturday, December 2, the Made in Lanark Festive Market will also turn the spotlight on over 25 local producers from 10am to 3pm, with a further late night shopping event on Thursday, December 7, from 5pm to 8pm.