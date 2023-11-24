Hundreds of folk descended on Lanark High Street on Saturday for the annual Christmas lights switch on by Santa.

Ahead of the big event, though, the town’s festive market saw 70 stalls – featuring local producers and crafters as well as sellers from further afield – sell their Chrsitmas wares.

The market was opened by town crier Philip de la Maziere, with entertainment on the stage from 2pm from Lanark Panto Group, the Soundsational Choir, a brass band and children’s characters.

Santa and Mrs Claus also made an appearance, giving wee ones a photo opportunity, before St Nicholas turned on the tree and lights.

The Christmas tree at St Nicholas Church was much admired by locasl. (Pics: Discover Lanark)

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark BID manager, said: “We had a lot of feedback online that the Christmas tree is looking particularly fabulous this year and the Wellgate Light Ceiling has also added a festive touch to that part of town.

“All of the festive market traders did brisk business and it was lovely to see the town full of families, enjoying the occasion.”

This Friday will see the first of the town’s late night shopping events, from 5pm to 8pm, with special offers in a host of local stores, as well as mulled wine and mince pies being served.

The Lanimer Winter Illuminated Parade will also return on Friday, starting on Ladyacre Road at 6.30pm led by Coalburn Silver Band.

Shoppers fuelled up to power them through the 70 stalls in the High Street.

It will wend its way down Bannatyne Street and High Street to the Cross before returning back up the High Street, with walking participants breaking off at the North Vennel.

Lanimer committee member Vikki Craig said: “We have around 250 participants taking part this year including illuminated Lanimer lorries, the Lanimer Queen and her chief maids in a horse drawn carriage and Santa in his decorated carriage.”

Santa and his elves will be outside the Tolbooth too, giving kids the chance to have their picture taken for free. They will return on Saturdays, December 2, 9 and 16.

