New Lanark World Heritage Site is set to host the first-ever nonference on Thursday, November 16.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Resembling a traditional conference, it has been organised in partnership with UNESCO Refugee Integration through Languages and Arts (RILA) and the University of Glasgow.

The event will offer fun activities for all ages, promoting learning and enjoyment. It will also explore the nuances of migration, the history of New Lanark and what it means to share space with others through a series of events, inspiring stories, engaging conversations and cultural exploration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will open at 10am with a keynote speech, Remembering Atlantic Slavery at New Lanark, by Dr Stephen Mullen, a renowned historian from the University of Glasgow.

Most Popular

Event has been organised to enhance public understanding of the historically and culturally significant location.

The session will look into New Lanark's historical connections with Caribbean slavery in the 18th and 19th centuries, highlighting the theme of shared space between the white textile community and the black enslaved community.

It will be followed by a series of thought-provoking discussions, workshops, and immersive experiences including Unpacking the Suitcase of Stories with Dr Julie McAdam; Conversations with Migrants with Scottish Crannog Centre; New roots with Dutch singer-songwriter Maaike Siegerist and This is how felt: a wet felting workshop with Dr Alison Mayne and Dr Sarah Stewart.

Shared Spaces is part of a series of events, Sites Unseen, designed by UNESCO RILA, organised to enhance public understanding of historically and culturally significant locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Cuthbertson, New Lanark heritage and engagement manager, said: “We are so pleased to be hosting the Shared Spaces: Migration Past and Present Nonference.

“During the Industrial Revolution, New Lanark offered refuge to families in the textile community. Robert Owen provided them with a new vision for the textile trade in Scotland, instituting a range of workplace, social and educational reforms for the benefit of the community.

“This event is a testament to the power of diverse voices coming together to reflect on our shared history and explore our future."