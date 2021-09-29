Fore Play Crazy Golf celebrates third birthday with Tunnocks cocktails and giveaways

Fore Play Crazy Golf is celebrating turning three with a month of giveaways and special drinks.

Picture: Fore Play Crazy Golf

What’s happening? Marking their first three successful years in business, the adult-only alternative night out are supporting local businesses with sweet collaborations with Tunnocks and Glasgow Cocktail Week.

What’s more, if it’s your birthday during their celebrations, you’ll be in for a special treat on your visit to the venue.

When: Running from now until the middle of October, there are endless surprises for guests including party favours, birthday badges and cake-cocktails and on the spot prizes.

Prizes: Guests can win one of Fore Play’s countless prizes including discounted games, gift vouchers and free food.

They’ve teamed up with Tunnock’s to create an exclusive birthday cocktail. Made with Unicorn Gin 20, Malibu, Monin creme de cacao, toasted marshmallow syrup, milk, chocolate sauce and a full Tunnocks Snowball - it’s ideal for those with a sweet tooth.

What to expect: The venue has also had a birthday makeover with balloon arches, bunting and birthday surprises.

This weekend (1-3 October) visitors will also find a Tequila Rose cart popping up as part of Glasgow Cocktail Week, with free wristbands on offer for guests.

After opening their doors back in 2018, Fore Play Crazy Golf opened their flagship venue in Glasgow, followed by their year-long temporary venue in Edinburgh in late 2020. After a pause through Covid-19, they’ve continued to grow.

Craig Neilson, of Fore Play Crazy Golf said: “We can’t believe it’s been three years since we swung open Fore Play Crazy Golf. It’s been one hell of a journey so far, and we wanted to mark our anniversary by celebrating our success with some of our favourite independent businesses.

“The support from our guests and local businesses has been incredible and we continue to seek out new experiences in our venues to ensure our mission of ensuring people leave happier than when they arrived. Come and help us celebrate, you won’t be disappointed.”