Folk of a certain vintage will recall the TV battle of 2002 which pitted Will Young against Gareth Gates in the first ever Pop Idol.

Some 8.7 million votes were registered over the two-and-a-half hours the voting lines were open on Saturday, February 9, which set a new world record.

My bestie and I were Team Will all the way and even roped my folks into voting for Will – much to our delight, and my parents peace and sanity, Will was declared the winner after receiving 4.6 million votes (53.1 per cent), 500,000 more than Gareth.

For us, it was a victory over the smug Simon Cowell rather than a dislike of Gareth.

In any case, the runner-up has gone on to carve out a decent career for himself in the music industry.

Indeed, my traipse down memory lane to that (slightly tipsy ) Saturday night many, many moons ago has been triggered by the fact that Gareth will be performing in Lanark in October.

Gareth Gates: Best of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be coming to the town’s Memorial Hall on Thursday, October 5, and it's probably advisable to book your tickets now.

For as well as starring the Pop Idol bookies’ favourite, it’s a spectacular show featuring some incredible music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time.

The nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the West End and Broadway, their incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades.

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all the fans’ favourite songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, and many more.

Gareth is joining cast members from the smash-hit Tony award winning musical Jersey Boys and other hit West End shows to bring the Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to Lanark and it is guaranteed to leave you saying ‘Oh, What A Night!’