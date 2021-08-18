The sound and light show is back for 2021.

What’s happening? Itison have announced the return of GlasGLOW, to The Botanic Gardens in Glasgow with a brand-new show, following three sell-out years.

The show will create over 150 jobs and takes place as the biggest climate change summit, COP 26, comes to Glasgow with show creator Oli Norman writing a story based on the global climate crisis.

What to expect: Guests will enter the fictional world of Glasglopolis, a sprawling metropolis which is under attack from a terrifying toxic gloop. Playing the role of an undercover reporter, each guest will go on a journey to expose the truth and save the city’s annual pumpkin festival.

Whilst the exact details of this year’s show are under wraps, itison will be investing a seven-figure sum to create a spectacular show and have promised the return of some of the most loved elements including Marshmallowland.

The show will also see the return of the itison Pumpkin Fund - the community engagement initiative which sees thousands of tickets donated to families who needed it most and funds a capital project in the city. This year itison will also be helping fund a local capital project supporting young people, sustainability and helping educate on climate crisis.

When is GlasgGLOW 2021? Set to run from the 27th October to the 7th November, GlasGLOW will once again transform The Botanic Gardens into an immersive journey created by a world class team of sound, lighting and set designers. Event goers will become part of the story as they work to uncover a toxic threat and save fictional city, Glasglopolis.

When are GlasGLOW tickets on sale? Early bird tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 25th August at 7.30am, online.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and GlasGLOW creator, said: “The past 18 months have been incredibly tough for everyone, that’s why we believe now more than ever in incredible experiences to enjoy together.

“In October 2020 we managed to put on GlasGLOW for over 90,000 event goers making it Scotland’s largest outdoor activity. The odds were stacked heavily against us, but we brought light to the dark winter months.

“Now, with COP 26 coming to Glasgow and the eyes of the world on our home city, we’ve created a brand-new spectacular for locals and visitors alike, one that reflects our response to the climate crisis in a fun and engaging way.