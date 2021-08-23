Dozens of buildings will be opening their doors next month as part of the Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival.

What is happening? The festival will be a mix of in-person and digital events, celebrating Glasgow, its heritage and its people. Various buildings will be open for locals to explore; trails will explore history, art and culture around Glasgow; and there will be lots of keep folk busy with events and activities planned.

What buildings are taking part: While dozens of buildings are open, some require booking, some have optional tours, and others are just free to walk about.

Among the buildings that do not require bookings are the Knightswood St Margaret’s Parish Church and the Royal Faculty of Procurators.

The iconic Kelvin Hall and Maryhill Burgh Halls, which opened in 1878, are among the buildings that do not require bookings, but come with optional tours.

Venues that require booking include the Arlington Baths Club, the Barrowland Ballroom, Govanhill Baths, the King’s Theatre, Theatre Royal and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow.

What trails are there? Some trails will be taking place with in-person guides, with others offering digital guides.

For those who want to stretch their legs with a guide, there will be trails exploring the sights and sounds of the Barras, heritage trails around different neighbourhoods, tours looking at the ghost signs of Glasgow, and much more.

For those who want to stick to the digital offering, there will be walking trails exploring the history of Glasgow, tours of the mural trail, walks looking at the memorable medical sites in Glasgow, and much more.

What activities are there? Print workshops, exhibitions and talks are just some of the in person events being held. Digital events look at things such as park life in old Glasgow and exploring how the city has changed during its long history.

When is the Glasgow Doors Open Festival? The festival will be running between September 13-19.