Have you got a ballad on the tip of your tongue, but you’re not sure how to get the words onto the page? Then Glasgow Songwriting Festival could be for you.

The festival takes place later this month. Pic: Pixabay.

When is it? The festival runs on August 21-22 - but it is staying online for this year.

What to expect: The workshops are open to everyone, from beginners looking to pen their first song to seasoned veterans just looking to inspiration or collaboration, with Reg Meuross, Donna Maciocia, Emily Barker and Findlay Napier confirmed as the tutors for 2021.

The workshops are focused on learning new skills, with the aim that those taking part can use them to improve their songwriting.

How much is it? The tickets for the workshop also include free tickets for the online show which opens the festival. The event, taking place over Zoom, will be held on the 21st and feature the four tutors.