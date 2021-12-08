Glasgow to host bingo rave events over Christmas and New Year period

A unique bingo rave experience is coming back to Glasgow this festive period.

Bingo Loco has announced two special festive events which will be held over the next few weeks.

The company is promising Christmas themes, bigger-than-ever prizes and an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience, as well as the usual thrills the event provides.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What can I expect at a Bingo Loco event?

Each night will come with a heartwarming soundtrack of the best Christmas music and most fun hits from the nineties and noughties.

As usual, events will be showered in confetti with CO2 cannons, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants and cheeky stage performers while charismatic and unabashed hosts will have your sides splitting from laughter.

There will also be wild dance-offs, hilarious lip sync competitions and prizes for the very best Christmas themed outfits.

What prizes are on offer?

Prizes range from new cars to VIP Coachella experiences and 10-foot teddy bears.

When and where are the events?

Bingo Loco will be hosting its Christmas event at Slay on Saturday, December 18, from 7.30pm.

The venue will also be hosting a New Year event on New Year’s Eve.

How do I get tickets?