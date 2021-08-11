Govanhill International Festival events coming up

The final few days of Govanhill International Festival are offering up a wide range of exciting events.

Govanhill International Festival lasts a few more days. Pic: Susanna Hotham.

The festival - which launched in 2016 in a bid to help tackle racism aimed at migrant communities in the area - has been featuring talks, exhibitions, shows and much more since returning on August 2.

And while just a few days are often, there is still a lot happening.

The Street Music Festival will be filling Govanhill with music, celebrating the musical talent of people from the area.

The Govanhill Book Festival features ‘She Settles in the Shields’ - August 12, from 6-7pm at the Rum Shack - with a talk from the women behind the book who travelled to Scotland from around the world, and ‘99 Calder Street: A History of Govanhill Baths and Washhouse’ - Dixon Halls, Friday, 6-7pm - with a talk from author Bruce Downie about the book.

The Film Festival has showings of ‘The Garden’ and ‘All Her Beautiful Green Remains in Tears’ on August 12 and 13 respectively, both at the Batson Street Laboratary.

As part of the celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the 140-day occupation of Govanhill Baths in a bid to save the building, writer, editor and critic Jonathan Charley will be discussion the phrase ‘Right to the City’ at the Deep End on August 12.

Two walks - Queens Park Heritage Trail on August 13 and Three Hampdens and Two Cathkin Walking Tour on August 14 - will explore the history of the area.

There are also several exhibitions and events which will continue to run until the final day of the festival.