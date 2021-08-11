A food and climate cafe, which will allow visitors to learn about inspiring food projects around Glasgow, is being held later this month.

Learn about food projects in Glasgow. Pic: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What: The cafe, organised by Food and Climate Action, aims to create a shared vision of Glasgow by sharing ideas about what changes you want to see in the city when it comes to food and how that impacts on the world.

What to expect: There will be an introduction to the project and the cafe, followed by a discussion regarding Seeds of Change - talking about the good things already happening in the city and what positive changes have happened. There will then be feedback and more discussion, and then free afternoon tea.