A council tax rise of three per cent has been approved for 2022/23.

Councillors Agnes Magowan and Fiona Fotheringham went along to the track where around 20 youngsters and adults spent time cycling around and socialising.

Socialtrack – run by Dan Scott, Neil Morrison and Arianne Hall – successfully applied for grants for various sources to promote cycling skills, fun and improve health and wellbeing. This particular event was funded by the National Lottery.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the event Cllr Magowan said: “Young people have had a hard time with the pandemic in the last two years. It was wonderful to see 15-20 youngsters and adults cycling round the track and socialising with their friends. I really felt today that the country is recovering.”

Food for the event was donated by Chapmans (rolls) and Lidl (fruit), with Cllr Magowan adding: “It’s great that it was supported by local businesses. The whole event was an amazing team effort with Iain Whyte (Venny manger), David Taylor and Eleanor Hayley (mad4uinML2) attending to liaise with and build relationships with the cyclists.”

Councillor Fotheringham added: “I can’t keep my son Ben away from here. He loves the excitement and challenge and meeting new friends. It’s an amazing facility. The energy from everyone was fabulous. Kids, parents and volunteers alike, everyone was buzzing to be here.

"As always Socialtrack were there providing equipment and coaches to provide opportunities to local youngsters. Thanks also to made4uinML2 for their continued support to such a worthy project. We are looking forward to a busy year ahead encouraging local communities to get more active.”