British heavy metal legends are coming to Glasgow next year for a mini festival.

Leather Rebels, an NWOBHM festival, will be held at Ivory Blacks on February 19, 2022.

The festival is being headlined by Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper, who had a string of hits in the ‘80s.

Other acts performing at the gig include Blitzkrieg, Avenger and Spartan Warrior.

Tickets can be bought for £29.50, with doors opening at 1.30pm.