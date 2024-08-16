Household Troops Band concert in Milngavie
This a fundraising event for the Salvation Army's BIG Collection.
The concert will be given by The Household Troops Band (HTB), a brass band associated with the Salvation Army. It consists of musicians who are Salvation Army members from various regions across the UK.
Led by bandmaster Carl Saunders, members regularly perform at Salvation Army centres and other venues throughout the UK and engages in annual recording projects.
Regarded as one of the most prominent Salvation Army Bands, the Household Troops Band is known for wearing a distinctive Pith Helmet.
Donation tickets are available online at www.seaty.co.uk or will be available to purchase at the door, priced £10.