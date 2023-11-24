Ice rink will open to visitors at New Lanark this weekend
A ticket for the rink grants visitors the chance to enjoy 30 minutes of skating. However, readers are also asked to note that tickets for the ice rink are on a first come, first serve basis. Opening day on Friday is already sold out!
If you have purchased a Christmas Experience ticket, you do not need to purchase a separate ice rink ticket. Your experience ticket covers use of the ice rink.
Situated on the banks of the River Clyde, the rink is a first for the world heritage site and is expected to be popular. To book, visit https://newlanark.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.