Ice rink will open to visitors at New Lanark this weekend

This weekend, visitors to New Lanark will be able to skate on the village’s very own Christmas Ice Rink.
By Julie Currie
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:48 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:48 GMT
A ticket for the rink grants visitors the chance to enjoy 30 minutes of skating. However, readers are also asked to note that tickets for the ice rink are on a first come, first serve basis. Opening day on Friday is already sold out!

If you have purchased a Christmas Experience ticket, you do not need to purchase a separate ice rink ticket. Your experience ticket covers use of the ice rink.

Situated on the banks of the River Clyde, the rink is a first for the world heritage site and is expected to be popular. To book, visit https://newlanark.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.