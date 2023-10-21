New Lanark World Heritage Site has announced the return of its magical Christmas Experience.

Launching on November 24, the Christmas Experience at the site will run until January 7, with booking now open.

The historic location will be transformed into a Scottish winter wonderland filled with an array of special events, attractions, activities and magic for families of all ages.

This year, a brand-new ice rink will be erected alongside the banks of the picturesque River Clyde, which runs through the attraction, so visitors can glide through the festive season while taking in the sights.

Inflatable fun is back at the site on October 21 and 22.

Santa Claus will be back in his enchanting Grotto, where every child will receive a special gift and get the chance to share their Christmas wishes.

Elsewhere there will be Santa’s elves, games in the grounds, as well as regular showings of movies in the New Lanark theatre showing a series of classic and feelgood films such as The Snowman.

The New Lanark indoor Christmas Market will also make a return where, in the countdown to Christmas, visitors can browse a range of treasures and treats for gifting from over local vendors. The market will be open every weekend from Saturday 25th November.

Opening from Friday, 24th November, New Lanark’s Christmas Experience will be open most days between 10am-5pm. Ticket prices start from £5. Car parking is available, and the site will also be offering free shuttle buses from Lanark train station.

New Lanark World Heritage Site's Christmas Experience, launching on November 24 and running until January 7, can be booked now.

This year, the attraction has launched the ‘Christmas Experience’ package, where visitors will get full access to the site including The Annie McLeod Christmas Ride, Robert Owen's School, Robert Owen's House, the Millworker Housing, and 360 degree view Garden Roof Terrace, as well as the ice rink and Santa's Grotto. Tickets for under 16s are £19.00.

Andy Cuthbertson, Heritage and Engagement Manager, New Lanark added: “We are delighted to bring back our Christmas Experience to New Lanark, bigger and better than ever before with the exciting addition of a brand-new ice rink.

“Christmas at New Lanark presents the perfect opportunity for family and friends to come together and make cherished memories and create new traditions, over the festive season.

“We look forward to extending the warmest welcome to our visitors.”

The Christmas Experience will be open from 10am to 5pm, with full experience tickets priced at £14 for adults £14, under 16s £19 and under twos £5.

The ice rink will be open 10am to 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 10am to 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 24. Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for children.

The indoor Christmas Market will be open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from November 25.

For more details or to book tickets, visit www.newlanark.org.

Back by popular demand, the second New Lanark Inflatables Weekender will be held at the site this Saturday and Sunday, October 21 to 22, from 9am to 5pm.

As well as the inflatable assault course, youngsters and the young at heart can also enjoy pillow wars and the Elephant and Dinosaur Castles.

And to make sure everyone has enough energy for the event, delicious food and refreshments will be available from the on-site cafe. Families can also explore the rest of New Lanark, including Clearburn Playpark or take a walk to explore the Falls of Clyde.