The multi-million pound investment will create a brand new Elfingrove show and 200 jobs in Glasgow this December.

What’s happening? itison have announced details of the return of Elfingrove, their Christmas show. The multi-million-pound investment will see the team create the Elfin Trail by the River Elfin and the country’s largest ice rink, the Ice Experience.

What to expect: The Elfin Trail will take guests on a ‘walk of wonder down’ by the River Elfin through Kelvingrove park to see seven incredible creatures brought to life by a world class team of sound, lighting and set designers before reaching the Kingdom of Elfingrove and street food village.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ice Experience will see the creation of Scotland’s largest ice track, custom built for skaters to enjoy an experience to rival the great cities of the world as they enjoy ice skating with a covered see-through roof, set against the backdrop of a beautifully lit Kelvingrove Museum.

The Ice Experience comes complete with a skate up Mallow Café for skaters to enjoy a warm mallow inspired hot drink and treat.

The show will create over 200 jobs and generate a multi-million-pound windfall for the local economy.

When is Elfingrove 2021 taking place?

Set to run from 2 December until 24 December, Elfingrove will transform the banks of the River Kelvin and the magnificent building of Kelvingrove into an immersive and magical 60-minute journey.

When are tickets to Elfingrove on sale?

Early bird Elfin Trail and Ice Experience tickets will go on sale next Wednesday 6 October at 7.30am, exclusively online.

The show will also see the return of the Elfingrove Legacy Fund (E.L.F) - the community engagement initiative which sees thousands of tickets donated to families who need it most and funds a capital project in the city.

itison will be revealing trailers over the coming days with more details of what to expect, so make sure you’re following Elfingrove on Facebook and Instagram.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and Elfingrove director said: “From Rockefeller Centre in New York to Ice World in Vienna, I’ve skated some of the world’s most iconic rinks. To create our own at Kelvingrove Museum to rival those great cities is a real honour.”