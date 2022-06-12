Jurassic visitors return to Lanark this month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TRex and Velociraptor were both big hits with visitors and locals alike.

And Discover Lanark is delighted to inform readers that their oldest and largest guests ever will be returning this summer!

Visitors are guaranteed a close encounter of a very frightening kind when they are invited to take a walk in the footsteps of giants.

Lanark town centre and New Lanark World Heritage Site will be alive with clawing, roaring, breathing dinosaurs as the Jurassic Lanark family trail returns with lots of new attractions.

A new attraction for 2022, dare you pet the baby puppet Brachiosaurus and TRex?

Discover Lanark, working in partnership with event sponsors Border Biscuits, is bringing even more exciting dinosaur displays to the town, giving visitors the chance to come face-to-face with some of the most fearsome creatures ever to roam the planet.

Jurassic Lanark 2022 will see a host of new attractions with an additional four animatronic dinosaurs including a spectacular Spinosaurus, a vicious Allosaurus grappling with two fierce Raptors, and a beady-eyed Pterosaur protecting its hatching eggs.

Two new baby dinosaurs, a T.Rex and Brachiosaurus, will be in the town centre with their handlers every Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday to interact with visitors brave enough to come up close.

Jurassic Lanark is an exciting and spectacular free family trail. Participants are invited to find the 25 life size dinosaurs, completing their trail map and claiming their Jurassic Lanark survivors badge. Proof that they have lived to tell the tale!

New animatronic dinosaurs for 2022, the Spinosaurus and Allosaurus.

Graeme McLeish, Discover Lanark chairman, said: “We’re excited to be able to build on last year’s success with many new attractions and once again offer a high quality no cost family day out.

“Border’s sponsorship has allowed us to keep the event free which is important in a year where f inances are under increased pressure.”

Jurassic Lanark launches on Friday, June 24 and runs from 10am to 5pm daily until Sunday, August 14.

Trail maps and programmes will be available from Tolbooth Lanark and New Lanark Gift Shop. For more, visit www.lanark.co.uk/jurassiclanark.

Wee ones enjoyed a close up with this Triceratops in Lanark last summer.

Wee one looks on in wonder at the T Rex's incredible biting power.

Youngsters enjoyed having their picture taken with the Allosaurus last summer.