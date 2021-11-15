Pop superstar Justin Bieber is coming to Glasgow in 2023.

It has been announced that Bieber will be bringing his latest tour to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, following the release of his album Justice.

The Justice World Tour was due to start this year, however, it has been pushed back to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will be performing across the UK, including Aberdeen.

When is the Justin Bieber gig?

The Canadian singer will be performing in Glasgow on February 8, 2023, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

When do tickets go on sale?

The SSE presale begins at 10am on Tuesday, November 16, and lasts until 9.35am on Friday. Prices for tickets have yet to be announced.

How do I get tickets?