Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Walker and more to perform at free Glasgow gig for key workers

The Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Walker and more big name musicians will be performing at a free Glasgow gig for key workers.

Virgin Radio UK is celebrating the UK’s key workers - from the amazing emergency service workers to the bus drivers and shop workers that kept the country going - and this is a big thank you from Virgin Radio UK and some of the UK’s favourite bands and singer songwriters.

The Big Thank You Tour is coming to Glasgow soon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How do I get tickets?

The show comes to Glasgow OVO Hydro on December 20 and to register for your free tickets just go to the tour website - but be quick as tickets are going fast.

Who is performing?

This special celebratory night will see the Kaiser Chiefs, The Fratellis, Tom Walker and Isaac Stuart perform through the evening.

What is Virgin Radio saying?