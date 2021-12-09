Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Walker and more to perform at free Glasgow gig for key workers

Virgin Radio UK is celebrating the UK’s key workers - from the amazing emergency service workers to the bus drivers and shop workers that kept the country going - and this is a big thank you from Virgin Radio UK and some of the UK’s favourite bands and singer songwriters.
The Big Thank You Tour is coming to Glasgow soon.
How do I get tickets?
The show comes to Glasgow OVO Hydro on December 20 and to register for your free tickets just go to the tour website - but be quick as tickets are going fast.
Who is performing?
This special celebratory night will see the Kaiser Chiefs, The Fratellis, Tom Walker and Isaac Stuart perform through the evening.
What is Virgin Radio saying?
Virgin Radio content director, Mike Cass said: “At Virgin Radio UK, we wanted to do what we could to celebrate our key workers and thank them for everything they have done for us all during the pandemic. The Big Thank You Tour will be one big rock star thank you, from some of the best names in the business with lots of great music.”