King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal Glasgow to suspend shows from Boxing Day

The Theatre Royal and King’s Theatre are to suspend shows from Boxing Day, following the announcement of new Covid-19 restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that indoor crowds would be limited to 200 when seated.

The King’s Theatre has been staging panto favourite Cinderella, while Les Miserables has been running at the Theatre Royal since November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, because of the new restrictions, the curtain will fall on both shows on Friday (there are no shows on Christmas Day).

The operator for the theatres posted on social media: “Following the reintroduction of social distancing restrictions in Scotland, we have now unfortunately had to suspend all performances from Sunday 26 December 2021 up to and including Sunday 16 January 2022.