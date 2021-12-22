King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal Glasgow to suspend shows from Boxing Day

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that indoor crowds would be limited to 200 when seated.
The King’s Theatre has been staging panto favourite Cinderella, while Les Miserables has been running at the Theatre Royal since November.
Now, because of the new restrictions, the curtain will fall on both shows on Friday (there are no shows on Christmas Day).
The operator for the theatres posted on social media: “Following the reintroduction of social distancing restrictions in Scotland, we have now unfortunately had to suspend all performances from Sunday 26 December 2021 up to and including Sunday 16 January 2022.
“If you have tickets for performances during this time, you do not need to do anything. You will be contacted in the next few days with next steps. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”