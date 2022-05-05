LAMS Spring Fair on Saturday

Entry is free to everyone, however, it is being held upstairs in the Tolbooth and the organisers would like to point out this historical building does not yet have accessible access to the upper floor.
The event will include a variety of stalls and tombola and the ever popular home baking.
Melissa Reilly, from LAMS, said: “With Father’s Day and the end of school coming up, it’s an ideal time to pick up a gift for your dad or a ‘thank you teacher’ present.”
Among the stall holders will be Jerviswood Studio, Ollypolly Crafts, Mony A Mickle, Minty Moon Designs, Corra Sea Glass and The Body Shop.
Castlebank Horticultural Centre will also be hosting a stall, as will Usbourne Books.