LAMS Spring Fair on Saturday

The Christmas fair was a huge success and LAMS members are hoping to raise even more funds with their spring fling in the Tolbooth this Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Entry is free to everyone, however, it is being held upstairs in the Tolbooth and the organisers would like to point out this historical building does not yet have accessible access to the upper floor.

The event will include a variety of stalls and tombola and the ever popular home baking.

Melissa Reilly, from LAMS, said: “With Father’s Day and the end of school coming up, it’s an ideal time to pick up a gift for your dad or a ‘thank you teacher’ present.”

Among the stall holders will be Jerviswood Studio, Ollypolly Crafts, Mony A Mickle, Minty Moon Designs, Corra Sea Glass and The Body Shop.

