Lanarkians are pulling out all the stops to celebrate King Charles III coronation

Lanark Community Development Trust has been working in partnership with all of the organisations involved to help promote the events, the first of which is a Coronation Concert in St Mary’s Clubrooms on Friday, April 28, from 2pm to 4pm, organised by the Cargill Club with tickets priced £7.
Discover Lanark and the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council are getting in on the action, calling on local businesses and organisations to take part in the Best Dressed Coronation Window Competition.
School and nursery pupils have also been hard at work, planting miniature coronation gardens – supplied by GP Plantscape – which will be on display outside the Tolbooth.
Sylvia Russell, LCDT chairwoman, this week thanked all of those involved for lending their support to the coronation celebrations.
She said: “We’re thrilled that Lanark’s community groups have pulled together to put on an exciting event programme to celebrate the coronation.
"I’d like to thank everyone for their hard work in pulling this together. I’m sure it will be a great weekend full of fun and community spirit.”
King Charles last visited Lanark to officially open the Mighty Clydesdale horse sculpture near the agricultural centre; no-one knew then that, just a day later, Her Majesty the Queen would sadly pass away, meaning the Lanark visit was one of the last the Prince would attend in that role.
The Trust has organised its own Coronation Concert in the Memorial Hall, which will be held on Friday, May 5, at 7pm, featuring a host of entertainment with tickets priced at just £5. Tickets are available at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk or on 01555 673199.
David Dalgliesh, the Trust’s publicity officer, said: “We’re staging the coronation concert on May 5, providing free tickets to the town’s senior citizens.
"The memorial hall provided a free let for their services so we thought we’d put something on that represents the town and showcases its talents.”
Other highlights on the coronation programme include a Crowning Glory Afternoon Tea on Saturday, April 29 from 2pm to 4pm in St Nicholas Church Hall, free entry with donations welcome; a Celebrations Exhibition from May 1 to May 20 from 10am to 4pm each day (closed Sunday) in the town’s Tolbooth; Signposts for the Coronation from May 3 to May 5, 9am to 5pm in the Memorial Hall with entry free organised by Molly Cumming and the Lanimer Committee; St Nicholas Church Coronation Flower Festival from May 5 to 8, with free entry; Christ Church Coronation Flower Festival on May 5, 7 and 8, also entry free and a Sparkling Afternoon Tea on Friday, May 5, from 2pm to 4pm in Greyfriars Parish Church. This event is also free, however donations will be welcomed.