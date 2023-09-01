Little Seedlings will learn how their senses work in harmony
Aimed at children aged 4 to 10, the workshop will take this Sunday, giving young gardening fans an understanding of how they connect with their natural world through their senses.
During the workshop, Dobbies’ team of gardening experts will focus on the five fundamental human senses: sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. Through engaging activities and demonstrations, children will learn how to use their senses when exploring their outside space.
From the rustling of leaves to the chirping of birds, participants will understand the role that sight and sound play in their garden. The workshop will also delve into our ntricate sense of taste, explaining why certain fruits like apples taste sweet and vegetables like broccoli taste earthy.
Children will learn how touch receptors in the skin send signals to the brain to interpret the different textures of plants, as well as the science behind how we are able to smell lovely scents in the garden.
Marcus Eyles, horticultural director, said: “The five senses play a crucial role in how we connect with the garden and environment around us. It’s an interesting subject and we’re delighted to be using it as a topic for our next Little Seedling Club workshop in our Sandyholm store.
“We’re looking forward to helping young gardening fans understand how their senses all work in harmony.”
For more information about how to take part, visit http s://events.dobbies.com/event-detail/?e=4242&v=0&r=v.