Molly to launch her Lanimer Day book at St Nicholas Church Hall, Lanark

If you’re looking for a unique gift for a Lanarkian this Christmas, pop along to St Nicholas Church Hall on Saturday from 11am to 1.30pm.

For author Molly Cumming will be launching her new book, Lanimer Day: Charters and Celebrations Past to Present.

A comprehensive historical and reference text of 228 pages, it also includes a full-colour central section of 16 pages.

A full index and detailed contents will help you browse parts of the Lanimer story you’re particularly interested in, as well as exploring connections to long-standing relationships with other towns which share Lanark’s love of local tradition.

The Lanimer Day book will be launched this Saturday, with author Molly Cumming on hand to answer any questions.

Lists that may interest you include past Lord Cornets, Lanimer Queens, Crowning Ladies, Sashing Ladies and Lanimer Champions, as well as winners of the Vancouver Shield, Wallace Shield and Silver Bell Trophy.

Take a trip down memory lane with Lanimer Afternoon at the Racecourse and children’s races on Marches Night and learn more about the Birks. Or spot people you know among the 200 images accompanying the text.

Molly said: “There is something to interest all ages. However, only 500 copies have been printed in softback with 50 printed as an heirloom hard back. When the print run is sold it is not expected to be repeated so get the definitive history of the Lanimers now before the chance is gone!”