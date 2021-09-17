Music in Lanark's new concert series

Alastair Savage and Alice Allen are the first concert series performers next month.

After having to cancel last season due to Covid, the six-concert programme at the Institute in New Lanark features a wide variety of music and musicians and is designed to cater for all musical tastes – ranging from classical through to jazz and folk music.

Chrissy Pritchard, the group’s chairwoman, said: “We are very grateful to Chamber Music Scotland, Creative Scotland and The Dunard Fund for financial support and also to the many local businesses that continue to support us.”

The series starts on Saturday, October 16, with a concert by Scottish musicians Alastair Savage and Alice Allen. The versatile fiddler from Ayrshire who plays both classical and folk fiddle is joined by talented cellist Alice Allen from Aberdeenshire.

Their concert will feature classic 18th Century melodies by Neil Gow and William Marshall, as well as contemporary melodies written and arranged by Alastair and Alice.

On Thursday, November 19, international pianist Leon McCawley will take centre stage. He will play a programme of sonatas by some of the greatest classical composers including Mozart, Haydn and Schubert.

British pianist Leon won first prize in the 1993 International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna.

On Thursday, March 3, the concert will be funded by the Tunnell Trust for Young Musicians with Bulgarian cellist Yoanna Prodanova and Romanian pianist Mihai Ritivoiu.

Friday, March 11, will see the return of Edinburgh-born Lorna Reid and her sextet. The sought-after jazz/cross genre singer-songwriter will present a programme of classic swing jazz and original songs.

The Cantilena Festival Players will perform on Friday, April 8, featuring Lanark violinist Angus Ramsay, pianist Scott Mitchell and cellist Sarah Harrington. The trio met at the Cantilena Festival on the Island of Islay.

The final concert of the series takes place on Thursday, May 5, and sees the return of young musicians from the Yehudi Menuhin School.

A single ticket costs £14, or £1 for aged 18 and under. A series ticket for all six concerts is £75 from www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk.