Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook returns to Glasgow next month

Phil Cunningham’s popular Christmas Songbook will be returning to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on December 16 – bringing festive musical cheer that will warm hearts and get toes tapping.

Phil and a selection of Scotland’s finest folk musicians will hit the road for seven shows, dishing out heart-warming entertainment in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Stirling, Perth and Dumfries.

This year will see the show return live and in full-force, following 2020’s Virtual Christmas Songbook.

What will Phil be performing?

The performances will feature modern and traditional Christmas music and impeccable musicianship, as well as hearty anecdotes, making it “the perfect way to fill up your festive fuel tank”.

Phil will be joined by some of the best musicians from the Scottish folk world, including Eddi Reader, Karen Matheson, John McCusker, Kris Drever, Ian Carr and Kevin McGuire, along with a special guest brass band.

Back in full swing

Phil said: “We can’t wait to hit the road again and bring the Christmas Songbook to Glasgow once more. Things were a little different last year with our first ever Virtual Christmas Songbook and I’m delighted that we’ll be back in full swing in front of live audiences again this year.

“The show has grown so much in the last 15 years and has become a seasonal staple for people across Scotland. As always I’ll be joined by my old friends, who happen to be some of the best folk artists in the country. We’ll be bringing festive cheer to Glasgow – we can’t wait to see people up and dancing!”

How do I get tickets?