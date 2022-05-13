Plant sale this weekend at Castlebank

Running from 10am to 4pm both days, there will be a selection of shrubs, alpines, saplings and perennials on sale, as well as tea and coffee if all that shopping makes you a wee bit thirsty.
Walter McArthur, the centre’s educational gardener, will be on site on Saturday to answer any questions, offer advice or to help advise on any matters horticultural.
He said: “There is a large variety of plants and trees on offer – from pratia pedunculata to Scots pines, we have something for everyone.
Most Popular
“We also have tomato and strawberry plants available if you’re looking to grow your own food, as well as cucumbers, courgettes, melons and nasturtium.”
If travelling by car, visitors are advised to park in the main car park in Castlebank Park and make their way on foot as there are limited spaces at the centre.
Any profits will be re-invested into Lanark Community Development Trust, so it can continue to deliver this project, as well as others in the town.
If you can’t make the sale this weekend, the centre will also be open May 21 and 22, May 28 and 29, June 4 and 5 and June 11 and 12.
To find out more about the centre or trust, visit lanarktrust.co.uk.