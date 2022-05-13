Plant sale this weekend at Castlebank

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Dalgliesh and educational gardener Walter McArthur sold plants at the LAMS fair last weekend but will be on home turf at Castlebank Horticultural Centre this weekend.

Running from 10am to 4pm both days, there will be a selection of shrubs, alpines, saplings and perennials on sale, as well as tea and coffee if all that shopping makes you a wee bit thirsty.

Walter McArthur, the centre’s educational gardener, will be on site on Saturday to answer any questions, offer advice or to help advise on any matters horticultural.

He said: “There is a large variety of plants and trees on offer – from pratia pedunculata to Scots pines, we have something for everyone.

Castlebank volunteers have been busy preparing a host of spring plants, ready for sale this Saturday and Sunday.

“We also have tomato and strawberry plants available if you’re looking to grow your own food, as well as cucumbers, courgettes, melons and nasturtium.”

If travelling by car, visitors are advised to park in the main car park in Castlebank Park and make their way on foot as there are limited spaces at the centre.

Any profits will be re-invested into Lanark Community Development Trust, so it can continue to deliver this project, as well as others in the town.

If you can’t make the sale this weekend, the centre will also be open May 21 and 22, May 28 and 29, June 4 and 5 and June 11 and 12.

To find out more about the centre or trust, visit lanarktrust.co.uk.

Thanks to the centre's polytunnels, volunteers have created a beautiful crop which will be sold on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.