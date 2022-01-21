Prepare for an out-of-this-world experience on your doorstep with the arrival of the Galactic Carnival

A space themed fairground is coming to Glasgow this spring.

Galactic Carnival will land in Silverburn on March 25, with a variety of rides for thrill-seekers and families to go intergalactic supersonic.

Situated in the green car park at Silverburn, Galactic Carnival will offer space-themed photo opportunities along with a number of food and drink offerings.

The event will run across Scotland’s Easter Holiday, taking place from 25th March - 18th April.

Zoe Taylor, Global Events and Attractions said: “After the success of Spooktacular last year at Silverburn, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the centre. Throughout the pandemic we have seen a desire for outdoor affordable events that offer great value for money. We have created the Galactic Carnival for the people of Scotland to enjoy more rides, fun and make memories together.”

Fourteen rides have been revealed so far including a “Spinning Mouse Coaster, Waltzers and Dodgems.

A Festival Wheel will offer passengers a view over the city.

Galactic Carnival’s wristband offers up to four hours of unlimited rides.

Under 12s need to be accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 18 and eight restrictions apply to all rides.

Those under 1.2 metres will be able to get a children’s ticket, priced at £12 (+ booking fee) when purchased in advance or £17 on the door. Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy an adult ticket priced at £15 (+ booking fee) when purchased in advance or £20 on the door.