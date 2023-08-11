Register
Strathaven Balloon Festival will take to the skies later this month

The annual Strathaven Balloon Festival will be held at the end of this month.
By Shannon Milmine
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Held in Strathaven Park, it will run from August 25 to 27. There will be balloon flights, as well as live music, a fun fair, a range of stalls, classic cars and more.

The free event will begin on the Friday evening (August 25) when the balloons will arrive, with balloon flights from 6pm if weather permits.

On August 26 and 27 there will be balloon launches around 6am and 6pm.

And The Sky Masters from Skydive Strathallan will put on a display at the park at 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday evening just after 9pm, there will be a ‘spectacular evening glow’ for visito rs to enjoy .