Tartan Queen Leah Bartlett will make history at Lesmahagow Highland Games

Leah Bartlett will make history when she is crowned on Saturday, an honour her mum Paula (nee Thomson) enjoyed back in 2004.

The pair will also make history – as the first mum and daughter to be crowned Queen at the Lesmahagow Highland Games.

David Abercrombie, Games committee chairman, said: “The Games started in 1960 and this will be our 61st staging.

"I’ve been involved for close on 25 years, serving as chairman for eight, and, to my knowledge, this is the first time in our long history that a daughter of a Tartan Queen has gone on to be crowned Queen.

The court and chieftains are looking forward to the big day on Saturday.

"That in itself will make it a very special day for both Leah and Paula – and I’m sure it will stir up plenty of memories for the family.”

Leah (11), a P7 pupil at Woodpark Primary School, will be ably supported by her court – selected from both her school and Milton Primary.

She will be crowned by this year’s chieftains, sisters Yvonne Black and June Stewart, who the committee selected for their years of sterling service to the community and the 1st Lesmahagow Girls Brigade, which they both attended and then continued to serve as officers.

Now the last remaining Games in Lanarkshire, the event is free entry as it is fully funded by the community.

David said: “We used to charge entry but numbers were going down so we started fundraising instead. We’ve also set up a standing order which enables people to pay an amount monthly.

“Thanks to that community support, we're able to offer free entry to the Games and every child from the parish who takes part gets £5 to spend in the park. We couldn’t do it without the community’s support and we’re incredibly grateful.”

A huge thanks also goes to Dorricott’s Funeral Directors for providing the court limousines every year.

The procession – led by the chieftains, chairman and Coalburn IOR Pipe Band, will leave Eastwood Drive at 11.15am, head along Main Street and into Glebe Park for the crowning at 12.15pm, followed by the traditional Games events.