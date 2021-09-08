The Coral have announced a UK tour in 2022, to celebrate 20 years since their debut album was released.

What's happening?

The band will play their namesake debut album (plus selected classics) in full over 12 UK dates in March 2022. This will be the band’s first tour in three years. Fans can also get 20th anniversary reissues of The Coral album - in physical and digital forms - on 4 March via Run On Records in association with Modern Sky UK.

Who are The Coral? The Coral are James Skelly, Ian Skelly, Nick Power, Paul Duffy, Paul Molloy and new member, Ian Murray. Their self-titled album, which came out in 2002, was Mercury Music Prize-nominated and included singles such as Dreaming Of You (certified Platinum in 2020).

When are The Coral playing in Glasgow? The band will play at the Barrowlands on Saturday 19 March 2022.

How to get tickets? Tickets go pre-sale on Thursday 9 September and on general sale on Friday 10 September, and are available from Ticketmaster.

Where else are The Coral playing in the UK?

3 March 2022 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

4 March 2022 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

5 March 2022 – Manchester, Albert Hall

10 March 2022 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

11 March 2022 – Bristol, Marble Factory

12 March 2022 – Oxford, O2 Academy

17 March 2022 – Leeds, Students Union

18 March 2022 – Nottingham, The Level

19 March 2022 – Glasgow, Barrowland

24 March 2022 – Newcastle, Riverside

25 March 2022 – Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory