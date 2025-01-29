Things to do in Glasgow: 12 things to do in Glasgow this February holidays

Glasgow’s kids will be looking forward to the February mid-term between Monday, 17 and Wednesday, 19 February. For parents and guardians it will mean they’re looking for things to do in and around the city. So, we’ve taken a look at what’s going on around Glasgow and the wider area to entertain the little ones.

We’ve looked for things that are educational, but still fun and interactive. These attractions will let them see the history of Glasgow and Scotland at some incredible museums, or will let them express themselves through play at some of the best playparks in the city.

Take a look at the 12 best things to do in Glasgow this February mid-term.

1 . The Riverside Museum You could spend an entire day in the Riverside Museum. It's so much more than just a museum of transport - it's a brilliant insight into the history of the city. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life Summerlee is possibly the best museum in the country. It has so many brilliant pieces of history in it, with plenty of interactive elements too. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL

3 . Scottish Mask & Puppet Centre The Scottish Mask & Puppet Centre runs a programme of puppet theatre throughout the year, but also sets out to provide education on the medium of puppetry with a museum, workshops and library. | Scottish Mask & Puppet Centre

4 . Glasgow Climbing Centre Glasgow Climbing Centre is something a bit different for your daredevil children. It also boasts an absolute hidden gem of a cafe. | Glasgow Climbing Centre