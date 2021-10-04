Tickets to go on sale for The Ice Experience at Elfingrove - as Elfin Way postponed

Scotland’s biggest ice rink is set to open in Glasgow this December, and tickets go on sale this month.

Picture: itison

What’s happening? itison are bringing Scotland’s biggest ice rink to Glasgow this Christmas for The Ice Experience at Elfingrove and they’ve just announced both day and night ticket options will go on sale this month.

What to expect: Event goers will skate under the stars outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery on a fully covered, purpose designed track from the world-class team behind Somerset House and Dancing on Ice, whilst enjoying a festive soundtrack through the decades, from Crooners to Christmas classics.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a pit stop for hot chocolate at the world’s first skate-up mallow café. Plus there will be festive food and drink in a covered bar area and the return of the legendary Silent Snow Disco, where you can sing, dance and get into the Christmas spirit as snow falls around you.

Elfin Way postponed: Details of the new ticket options comes as the itison team announced the difficult decision to postpone The Elfin Trail part of the event until 2022 due to deterioration in the global and local supply chain.

When are tickets on sale for The Ice Experience at Elfingrove?

Tickets will go on sale online on Wednesday 6th October at 7.30am.

How much are tickets to The Ice Experience at Elfingrove?

Early bird tickets for the Christmas event will be available for a limited time priced at:

Daytime:

Adult (13+) - £12 (usually £14)

Child (5-12) - £8 (usually £12)

Under 5s – not allowed to skate, but can get a free entry ticket

Evening:

Adult (13+) - £14 (usually £16)

Child (5-12) - £10 (usually £12)

Under 5s – not allowed to skate, but can get a free entry ticket

Oli Norman, Elfingrove creator and itison CEO said: “We’re so excited to be creating the ice experience that Glasgow deserves this Christmas and putting us on the map with the greatest cities around the world. We’re busy finalising all the details and can’t wait to show you everything we’ve got in store.

“Unfortunately, today we had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Elfin Trail for 2021. In the short few weeks since announcing our magical trail, the global and local supply chain has become increasingly difficult and deteriorated beyond any of our predictions.

“It is really disappointing but the right decision with everything going on out with our control and means we can focus on delivering the most epic ice experience Glasgow has had in years.