Unusual Glasgow: 8 strange and unusual things to see and do in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow has a wealth of well-known tourist attractions in the city - inluding Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. However, it also has it’s fair share of strange and unusual attractions for people to visit.
From the bones of saints to almost forgotten football stadiums, there are stories around every corner in the city.
Take a look below at our guide and let us know your favourite quirky attraction.
1. The bones of St Valentine
In a rather unassuming church in the Gorbals, the final resting place of St Valentine’s Bones can be found. The story behind how the bones got to the Gorbals church is just as interesting, after they sat there in anonymity for a century. To find out the full story, make sure to visit the Blessed St John Duns Scotus church. | Supplied
2. Govan Stones
Take advantage of the new Govan-Partick Bridge and pay a visit to the Govan Stones. They are one of the most important historic sites in Glasgow dating back at least 1500 years which are displayed at Govan Old Parish Church. | Govan Stones
3. Visit the Glasgow-Russian Kinetic Theatre
Barely anyone will tell you about Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre, imported all the way from Russia - the current owner-operator has been running his family business most of his life. The shows are cross-cultural, and unlike anything you’ll have ever seen before - it’s entirely unique to Glasgow, you can’t find it anywhere else, and it’s criminally under-appreciated. | Contributed
4. Cathkin Park
Cathkin Park is a municipal park in South Glasgow which was once home to the Third Lanark Football Club. It opened in 1884 with a match between Dumbarton and Queens Park. Thereafter it became one of Scotland’s major grounds, well-known for hosting Scottish Cup finals and even some international events. The last match was played there in 1967. | via WikiCommons
