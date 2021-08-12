When are Glasgow theatres opening? What shows are on first?

Theatres across Glasgow are starting to reopen, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Theatres are starting to reopen.

It has been over a year since people have been able to take in a show at one of the city’s many great theatres.

But when are the theatres reopening? And what shows are on first?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On soon

Jane McDonald will be putting on a show when the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall returns on August 27.

The Pavilion Theatre will welcome back customers on September 4, with a showing of ‘A Vision of Elvis’.

The curtains will rise at the Theatre Royal on September 5, with Grayson Perry’s ‘A Show for Normal People’, followed by a chilling stage adaptation of ‘The Woman in Black’ the next night.

The King’s Theatre reopens on September 11 with lots of razzle-dazzle, as Chicago comes to Glasgow.

On September 23, Gráinne Brady launches her second album ‘Newcomer’ at the Cottiers Theatre.

The next performance at the Mitchell Theatre is due to be ‘Queen Will Rock You’ in April 2022.

The Tron Theatre has not announced any new shows yet, with the next performance due to be ‘Underwood Lane’ in July 2022.

Excitement

Theatres were forced to close in March 2020, meaning it’s been around 17 months since they’ve been able to have shows.

It’s fair to say many are excited at welcoming back customers.