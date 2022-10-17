Your latest What’s On guide for Glasgow

Oktoberfest Comes To Glasgow

When: Saturday, 22 October 2022 from 1:00pm & 6:00pm

Where: SWG3 Studio Warehouse, 100 Eastvale Pl, G3 8QG

Why should you go: Oktoberfest is coming to Glasgow which means Glaswegians will be able to indulge in German beers, live bands and performances. Following the German trend, guests will also be served German-styled pretzels and sausages.

Tickets: available from £16.95 here.

The Gin To My Tonic Show

When: Friday, 28 October - Sunday, 30 October 2022 (Times vary)

Where: SEC Centre, Exhibition Way, G3 8YW

Why should you go: The Gin To My Tonic Show is one of the largest gin festivals in the UK, which offering a rare opportunity for gin enthusiasts to meet-the-makers behind over 60 premium gin and mixer brands. The show offers a very different experience to the traditional festival.

Tickets: available from £23.90 here.

Halloween Carnival 2022

When: Saturday, 15 October - Monday, 31 October 2022 from Weekdays 4:00pm - 9:00pm / Weekends 11:00am - 9:00pm

Where: Riverside Museum, 100 Pointhouse Pl, Glasgow West End, G3 8RS

Why should you go: A Halloween themed funfair returns to the Riverside museum in Glasgow including thrilling rides for the family to enjoy, toasted marshmallows at the fire pit, candy apples to enjoy and much more. You’ll be able to get into the right spirits at this event with family and friends