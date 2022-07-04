Top 3 things to do this summer: Merchant City festival, Highland Games and more

Here are three things to keep you entertained this summer.
Chris Ramsey’s Live Comedy Show
When: Monday, 4 July - Tuesday, 5 July from 2.30pm and 7.30pm
Where: King’s Theatre Glasgow, 297 Bath Street, Glasgow City Centre, G2 4JN
Why should you go: comedian Chris Ramsey will be performing his live and long-awaited comedy show at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre on Monday, July 4th and Tuesday, July 5th. Having filled venues across the country, you don’t want to miss out.
Tickets: available from £26.40 HERE.
Merchant City Festival 2022
When: Thursday, 28 July - Sunday, 31 July from 4pm to 8pm
Where: Merchant Square, 71 Albion St, G1 1NY
Why should you go: the Merchant City Festival will fill the streets with colour, art, circus and dance, and it is a time to enjoy the many food stalls. From family discos to a festival ceilidh, there is no doubt you will have fun at this family-friendly event.
Tickets: more information available HERE.
Highland Games 2022
When: May 2022 - September 2022
Where: Various
Why should you go: Scotland is renowned for its traditional Highland Games, which are some of the most popular events for tourists and locals to enjoy. The games are from May to September in Scotland, and are the perfect way to celebrate the Scottish culture.
Tickets: More information available HERE.