Top 3 things to do this summer: Merchant City festival, Highland Games and more

The schools are out and summer is here.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are three things to keep you entertained this summer.

Chris Ramsey’s Live Comedy Show

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When: Monday, 4 July - Tuesday, 5 July from 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Most Popular

Where: King’s Theatre Glasgow, 297 Bath Street, Glasgow City Centre, G2 4JN

Why should you go: comedian Chris Ramsey will be performing his live and long-awaited comedy show at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre on Monday, July 4th and Tuesday, July 5th. Having filled venues across the country, you don’t want to miss out.

Tickets: available from £26.40 HERE.

There are various Highland Games events in and around Glasgow.

Merchant City Festival 2022

When: Thursday, 28 July - Sunday, 31 July from 4pm to 8pm

Where: Merchant Square, 71 Albion St, G1 1NY

Why should you go: the Merchant City Festival will fill the streets with colour, art, circus and dance, and it is a time to enjoy the many food stalls. From family discos to a festival ceilidh, there is no doubt you will have fun at this family-friendly event.

Tickets: more information available HERE.

Highland Games 2022

When: May 2022 - September 2022

Where: Various

Why should you go: Scotland is renowned for its traditional Highland Games, which are some of the most popular events for tourists and locals to enjoy. The games are from May to September in Scotland, and are the perfect way to celebrate the Scottish culture.