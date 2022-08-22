Your latest What’s On guide for Glasgow

Coldplay perform at Hampden Park

When: Tuesday, 23 August - Wednesday, 24 August 2022 from 4:00pm

Where: Hampden Park, G42 9BA

Why should you go: The band is set to take the headline slot at the arena this week, as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. The UK group will be supported by RnB singer-songwriter H.E.R. and Edinburgh star Nina Nesbitt.

Tickets: available from £121 here.

Jurassic Live Stage Show

When: Saturday, 1 October - Sunday, 2 October 2022 from 1:00pm & 5:00pm

Where: The Pavilion Theatre, 121 Renfield Street, G2 3AX

Why should you go: Jurassic Live show is a thrilling and new stage adventure for the family to enjoy. The team will be on the hunt for missing dinosaurs and you will be able to meet and learn about them on the way.

Tickets: Adults from £18 and Concessions from £12.50 available here.

Ashton Lane StrEAT Fest

When: Saturday, 27 August - Sunday, 28 August 2022 (Saturday midday - 10:00pm - Sunday midday - 7:00pm)

Where: Ashton Lane, Glasgow West End, G12 8SJ

Why should you go: Ashton Lane bars and restaurants will unite to bring Glasgow a StrEAT feast. You will be indulging in to the city’s West End choices for boozy cocktails and food stalls.