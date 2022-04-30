Little Mix ‘Confetti’ Tour 2022
When: Wednesday, 27 - Thursday, 28 April 2022 from 6:30pm
Where: SEC Ovo Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW
Why should you go: The popular girl band Little Mix, announced their UK tour for 2022 ‘Confetti’. The show will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new album which is releasing on November 6, and will also be featuring hit songs including ‘Shout Out To My Ex’.
Tickets: From £68.55 available here.
Glasgow Street Art Tour
When: Wednesday, 2 February - Saturday, 31 December 2022 from 10:30am
Where: Glasgow city centre, George Square, G2 1DH
Why should you go: With a local guide, you will walk 1.5 hours, to see all of the city’s street art which is mostly hidden under bridges and of the sides of buildings. From local artists to known heroes, you will get to know the stories and inspiration behind each piece whilst learning Glasgow’s history.
Tickets: £12 per person available here.
Shawn Mendes ‘Wonder the World’ Tour 2022
When: Friday, 29 April from 6:30pm
Where: SEC Ovo Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW
Why should you go: The Grammy nominated singer sold records with his debut single and became known to international audiences when he was just a teenager. His hit single back in 2014, “Life of the Party,” made him the youngest artist to land a debut single in the Top 25 in the U.S.
Tickets: From £46.60 available here.
Riverside Festival 2022
When: Thursday, 2 - Saturday, 4 June 2022 from 2pm - 10pm
Where: Riverside Museum, 100 Pointhouse Place, Partick, G3 8RS
Why should you go: The lineup for this festival will include acts such as Joy Orbinson, DJ Boring, Carl Cox for the lovers of techno and house music.
Tickets: From £59 available here.